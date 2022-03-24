POSTPONED – Joe Ward won’t fight this weekend

Joe Ward’s won’t go to work in Canada this weekend.

The West Meath light heavyweight was due to trade leather for the eight-time as a pro at the Colisee, Trois-Rivières in Quebec.

However, one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs will have to wait to get his 2022 started as his fight was postponed.

“Unfortunately the fight has been postponed due to complications with the opponent. While I am disappointed about this result, sometimes these things happen in boxing and we will move forward quickly,” Ward explained.

“I will be fighting very soon and will keep you all updated with the news.”

The fight would have represented the southpaw, whose career is guided by Lou DiBella and Adam Glenn, first as a Probellum fighter, .

The medal-laden former amateur had a very positive 2021 getting out four times – making it five fights from December to December – and increased the level of opponent in the process.

The 28-year-old took care of American Britt Norwood at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey in December.

That win followed a shut-out victory over former UFC competitor and former Matthew Tinker opponent Leandro Silva on the Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card.

Before that previously undefeated American Troy Williams was accounted for as was Marco Delgado the fighter Ward [6(3)-1(1)] lost to after a freak knee injury suffered on his debut.

Another incremental step was due to be taken this weekend before opponent problems saw the fight cancelled.