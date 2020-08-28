Pool to snooker! James McGivern reflects on debut win







James McGivern was happy with his cue action after switching pool for snooker on Wednesday night.

The former amateur standout jumped straight into six round pro action as he debuted on the latest #MTKFightNight and impressed with a shut out win over Jamie Quinn.

‘The Natural’ was happy with his display, but did reveal there were some adjustments to be made to ensure he wasn’t left snookered.

“It was a decent enough performance me and my coaches will sit and go over it and nit pick at it and see where I can improve but overall I’m happy,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a slower pace but the punchers are a lot harder,” he continues.

“It’s snooker and pool, two different sports but it’s the same objective. Put the ball in the hole or in this case punch someone in the face.”

Speaking before his debut against a fighter who had only been stopped three times in 107 defeats prior to Wednesday, McGivern said he was expecting rounds.

The Belfast southpaw knew Quinn was tough and was happy enough to out score him over six.

“I think I caught him to the body in round 4 and had him going, but I stuck to the plan and didn’t go to crazy, we knew it was going 6 rounds and I didn’t want to blow up.

“He is as tough as they come. I hit him with bombs head and body I think I had him hurt a few times but he knew how to survive well. He wished me well and said I will go far, so that was a nice to hear from a guy who’s been in with many a fighter.”

McGivern like Fearghus Quinn started in a six rather than a four rounder on a card topped by Lewis Crocker.

The former St Georges ABC fighter says the extra rounds were not a problem and says he would be comfortable continuing with sixes for the time being.

“I was flying. I was actually thinking in the last round I could do another few no problem, granted when the opponents get better it’ll be tougher, but I’m starting well,” he adds before suggesting what he’d like next.

“I’m hoping I can get another fight again this year. What ever MTK has planned for me I trust I know they will steer me in the right direction and my team around me will get me to where I need to go.”