The path to $1 million has been made clear for Aaron McKenna.

The middleweight was last week confirmed as a participant in a re-imagined Prizefighter.

‘The Silencer’ has a massive chance make some serious noise and boost his bank balance as he contests the tournament which has been relocated to Japan and no longer plays out over one night.

The first of three separate fight nights to determine the 2024 Prizefighter king in the middleweight division kicks off as soon as March 31.

McKenna has been drawn against American-Puerto Rican Jeovanny Estela in the quarter-final and will trade leather against the undefeated 23-year-old over 10 rounds in a tournament with a bumper $100k knockout bonus on offer, split between the fighters who successfully stop their opponent.

It’s now been confirmed that if the Monaghan favourite successfully navigates the first hurdle he will meet the winner of former Craig O’Brien foe, Kieron Conway and China’s Ainiwear Yilixiati’s quarter-final.

A clash with the UK’s reigning WBA Inter-Continental middleweight champion Conway would be particularly mouthwatering.

The younger brother of all action Stevie McKenna, has been kept away from Japan’s all-action No.1 ranked middleweight Riku Kunimoto and his mandatory challenger Eiki Kani, who compete on the other side of the draw.

Wildcard British entry Mark Dickinson and France’s undefeated 2016 Olympian Anauel Ngamissengue are also on the opposite side of the draw.