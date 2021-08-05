Padraig McCrory plotting world level move

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] is ready to launch himself toward world level with victory on the massive Feile Fight Night tomorrow.

‘The Hammer’ takes on ‘dangerous’ Russian Sergei Gorokho [11(7)-2(0)-2] over ten rounds on the undercard of Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny’s eagerly awaited all Irish meeting.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter is under no illusions he faces a motivated threat Live on ESPN+ at the Falls Park but believes the reward outweighs any risk involved.

The fighter who recently seen a fight David Lemieux fall through earlier this year believes if he beats the keen to fight Russian it will open a pathway toward world level.

“This could propel me to fringe world level and make it easier to make big fights,” he told Irish-boxing.com when discussing the IBF ranking title fight.

Padraig McCrory and Sergei Gorokhov face off at @TheDevenish ahead of their Féile Fight Night contest.



Fantastic atmosphere at the weigh-in 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TuqgjId9md — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 5, 2021

To firmly put his feet on the path to world level, the Belfast fighter believes he will have to overcome the toughest test of his career.

“It’s a very dangerous fight. He is a hard-punching aggressive fighter with what seems like no fear. He will be coming to take my head off.

“It’s most definitely the toughest test of my career. Gorokhov is coming with a lot of experience and some big wins over good opponents.”

It’s McCrory’s second time to fight at the Feile. In the Summer of 2019, he stopped Steve Collins Jr in dramatic fashion to register a BUI Celtic title win. The super-middleweight claims a victory tomorrow night would top that.

“A win on Friday will top any experience in my sporting career. A big big night for me and a win would mean the world to me. I’m feeling great, excited to get on such a big stage.”