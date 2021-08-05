James McGivern to show Belfast fight fans how good he is

He doesn’t fight in the hidden gem initially intended but James McGivern [2-0] is planning to sparkle nonetheless tomorrow night.

‘The Natural’ was set for a sensational out of the blue bout with Sean Duffy on the Feile Fight Night.

However, a rematch of the 2017 Ulster lightweight final – won by McGivern who therefore qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he won bronze, was canceled after Duffy pulled out.

Rumour suggests it was an eight-round clash and there was a possibility the Irish title could have been on the line. The Belfast fighter believes it would have been a great fight but isn’t overly upset it’s off.

The 23-year-old southpaw is just happy to be still on such a massive card and fighting in front of fans for the first time.

“It was disappointing,” McGivern says of the cancelation.

“It would have been a great fight for the fans and would have built plenty of hype but it’s no big thing. I’m just glad I’m still on the card and get to perform on such a big stage,” he adds before predicting he would have beat the Keedy battler.

“Sean’s a keen fighter strong a fit, so it would have been great to watch. I still think I win that fight with my boxing ability.”

McGivern now fights Blackpool’s Ed Harrison [2(0)-7(1)] on the card topped by Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny’s massive all Irish fight.

Speaking on his opponent he said: “Ed’s been in with some good operators, so he can’t be taken lightly. I’ll need to be in top form from the first bell.”

The fight is McGivern’s first at home in Belfast and his first in crowds. It’s a baptism of fire in that regard and he is planning on making the most of the opportunity to show the local fight fans what he is capable of.

“I’m buzzing, buzzing to finally get to perform in front of a Belfast crowd and feed off them. I also want to show them how good I really am.”

At one stage it appeared as if McGivern was Tokyo 2020 bound. He was deemed the #1 welterweight in Ireland but after a period out decided to turn over.

He tells Irish-boxing.com he has no regrets about that decision and is currently just supporting the team.

“No, not really,” he says when asked about possible regrets.

“I look back on my amateur career fondly but it wasn’t meant to be for me. I’m just glad the guys and girls out there are doing so well.”