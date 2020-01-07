Out the door in four – Jaime Munguia plans to make short work of Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan

Jaime Munguia [34(27)-0] believes he will need just four rounds to account for Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-3(2)] this weekend.

The Cork fighter takes on the former light middleweight world champion on Saturday January 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The clash is just short of being built as the Mexican’s middleweight debut rather an a match up of two seek and destroy merchants of relative note.

The build up has been heavily focused on Dennis Hogan’s former foe with a lot of people waiting to see how much of a danger the extra six pounds makes the Tijuana native.

Munguia has been open with regard to how better he feels at the new weight and has been grateful of the extra boxing work he was able to put in during camp because he hasn’t had the extra work load that comes with making 154lbs.

As a result the undefeated 23-year-old is another that believes Saturday and Texas will play host to his middleweight coronation.

Munguia doesn’t see ‘Spike’ as much of a threat and is confident he can get the job within four rounds.

“I think it is a fight that’s going to end by knockout. I think in the fourth round,” predicted the veteran of six world title fights when speaking to Boxingscene.

“Those six pounds that I am gaining will help me a lot. I was already going through a lot of wear to reach 154. I believe that now I will get more complete. I’ll have a lot more in the fight.”

After being out boxed by Kildare’s Hogan in April and being very fortunate to come away with the decision, Munguia changed his coaching team.

Four weight world champion Erik Morales has taken the reigns in the corner and the fighter who is being built as a future Saul Canelo Alvarez foe is delighted with the link up.

“It has helped me a lot. He has a lot of experience in world championship fights, he has fought against the best fighters in the world. He has enough experience. The mistakes he has made, I try not to make them. We try to grab as much good as possible from each person who is on the team,” concluded the boxer.