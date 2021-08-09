Out of the blue Malta return for Cathy McAleer

Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] finally gets the chance to put her first career defeat behind her this weekend.

The Belfast battler has secured an out-of-the-blue date and will trade leather in Malta on Friday, August 13.

The Kellie Maloney managed fighter takes on Eva Hrkotova [0-6] over six on a Fight Zone broadcast card.

Its’ McAleer’s first fight since she lost to Gabriella Mezei in Sheffield back in December of 2020.

The former karate and kickboxing world champion was due to return on the stacked Celtic Clash 11 card in Alicante earlier this summer but her opponent pulled out at such short notice a replacement couldn’t be found.

Speaking at the time McAleer, who has been in camp with Mike Perez said: “To wake up this morning and promoter got these texts saying Martina has a temperature all of a sudden and cannot fly.

“Unfortunately you couldn’t write this journey, frustration, emotional roller coaster and huge disappointment. I regret to inform everyone that I have no fight this evening….”

The boxer’s manager Kellie Maloney also said: “It breaks your fighter’s heart and makes you disheartened.

“Unfortunately Cathy won’t be on the show tonight, through no fault of hers, of mine or the promoters. I take my hat off to the promoters because they worked so hard to get this done.

“And we have lost money because airfares were paid.”

A new date has now been secured and McAleer will look to return to winning ways against Czech opposition at the Montekristo Estates, Hal Luqa.