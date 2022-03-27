Headline News News Pro News 

Out of the blue April Fools date for Cian Doyle

Jonny Stapleton

Cian Doyle [1-0] has secured a second pro fight date and will return to action as early as next Friday.

The Dublin prospect will trade leather in Glasgow on April fools day.

The Crumlin Gym featherweight adds further Irish interest to a Sam Kynoch show that will host Cheyanne O’Neill’s debut.

Doyle will face a yet to be confirmed opponent on the card.

The Boxing Ireland fighter made his debut on Celtic Clash 12 last November and fights for the first time this year next week.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com he revealed he was hoping for a busy 2022 that would lead to a title win.

Most likely inspired by seeing stablemate Robbie Burke in all Irish action in just his fourth fight, Doyle doesn’t see the issue with a domestic title fight four fights in.

“I think I can do well, I know I’m definitely capable of winning Irish titles,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“My short-term goal would be an Irish title then push on from there and see how far I can go. Not everyone’s gonna be a world champion like everyone says but I just wanna give it a go and see how far I can go.

“I’ll definitely be ready to fight for an Irish title by the end of this year if I get 2 or 3 fights [in beforehand].”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Paul Hyland Jr hits back at robbery claims following Stephen Ormond clash in online rant

Joe O'Neill

Boxing Day A Good Day To Play Poker

Jonny Stapleton

Eric Donovan brings on board another Irish boxing legend for upcoming fight

Joe O'Neill