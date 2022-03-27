Out of the blue April Fools date for Cian Doyle

Cian Doyle [1-0] has secured a second pro fight date and will return to action as early as next Friday.

The Dublin prospect will trade leather in Glasgow on April fools day.

The Crumlin Gym featherweight adds further Irish interest to a Sam Kynoch show that will host Cheyanne O’Neill’s debut.

Doyle will face a yet to be confirmed opponent on the card.

The Boxing Ireland fighter made his debut on Celtic Clash 12 last November and fights for the first time this year next week.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com he revealed he was hoping for a busy 2022 that would lead to a title win.

Most likely inspired by seeing stablemate Robbie Burke in all Irish action in just his fourth fight, Doyle doesn’t see the issue with a domestic title fight four fights in.

“I think I can do well, I know I’m definitely capable of winning Irish titles,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“My short-term goal would be an Irish title then push on from there and see how far I can go. Not everyone’s gonna be a world champion like everyone says but I just wanna give it a go and see how far I can go.

“I’ll definitely be ready to fight for an Irish title by the end of this year if I get 2 or 3 fights [in beforehand].”