Opponents Future and Present Warn Darragh Foley

Hunter Ioane [8(5)-4(2)-1] has told Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] he’s coming ready for a tear-up and warned him against reading into his most recent results.

The Aussie based Dublin fighter fights ‘The Coco Samoa’ in his first fight in 19 months on a Fox Sports broadcast No Limit Boxing card in Hordern Pavilion, Sydney tomorrow.

Although Ioane’s aggressive style and Foley’s inability to shy away from a fight have many predicting the six-rounder could steal the show, the Irish fighter goes into the fight as a firm favourite.

That perception comes from the fact the Blanch native has shared the ring with a higher calibre of fighter, has a lot more experience and the fact Ioane comes into the fight on a four-fight losing streak.

However, the 26-year-old claims his recent record makes for misleading reading. The Melbourne based Samoan says all four of his defeats came after he accepted fights at very short notice and warns Foley he comes prepared and with a full camp under his belt this time around.

The former Australian Fight of the Year winner said: “I never trained for my last four fights. I just went in thinking I’ll punch on. To be honest I’ll punch on with anyone. I don’t give a f**k. I don’t have a brain if you want to punch on I’ll punch on. But the thing is I took my last four fights at short notice.

“I took them at one week and two weeks’ notice I didn’t give a f**K I just wanted to punch on. This one we’ve had a full training camp and we are well prepared and we can’t wait. We want to show Australia I can box and I can bang with both hands, I’ve power in both hands and I look forward to showing that on Wednesday night.”

While the 33-year-old Irish fighter’s present opponent has got vocal so did a potential future foe. Steve Sparks, whom Foley says he has agreed to fight on a September No Limit show, says he hasn’t agreed to the fight but if it was made argues that he would stop the Dub early.

“He hasn’t fought the calibre of fighter that I have. The bloke he’s fighting on Wednesday (Hunter Ioane) is coming off four losses.

“He knows this is the only way he’d get a payday. I would stop him within four rounds’: Spark’s devastating response to Foley.”