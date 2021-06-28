Once Thomas Carty realises how good he is he will be a massive threat warns Collins

Once Thomas Carty [1(0)-0] realises just how good he is, he will become a standout heavyweight operator, according to his coach Pascal Collins.

On the surface, the Dublin heavyweight, who was recently in camp sparring Anthony Joshua comes across as self-assured.

He looked confident and dominant during his debut and has talked of winning world titles and causing damage in the blue ribbon division.

Carty has also received high praise for his display in camp with Derek Chisora and Lawerence Okolie, which prompted big promotional interest.

However, his coach suggests the southpaw still doesn’t know how good he is and warns when that self-belief kicks in he will become a genuine force.

“Self-belief? He never had support where he was told that he’s really good. When that clicks and he believes in himself more, he will be a power in the pro game.” Collins told Sky Sports.

“He’s an athletic fighter, big and strong. He lives the life, loves to be in the gym. He doesn’t go off celebrating a win, he stays in the gym to keep learning.”

Collins certainly believes the latest addition to the Celtic Warriors Gym has what it takes to be a success in the sport.

The experienced coach feels the Dubliner has the power, presence and profile to become a heavyweight name.

“Thomas is also so big, 116kg, and he can punch. His punches from the southpaw position? You don’t see them coming.

“AJ has given Thomas advice on what he should do, what he should try.

“Thomas will be a big name in the future. He’s big but he also speaks well.

“He has a fan-base, he can fight, and he’s a southpaw. We have big plans for him.”

Another thing that makes the heavyweight stand out is the fact he is a southpaw, Collins argues it’s an added bonus.

“Most boxers don’t like to fight southpaws. If you’ve got 100 boxers in the gym, maybe one will be a southpaw.

“In the heavyweight division, apart from Usyk moving up from cruiserweight, there is Luis Ortiz. Other than that?

“It is an advantage as a heavyweight to be a southpaw.”

