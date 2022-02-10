Amateur Headline News News 

Olympian Olaniyan – Irish U18 Champ has Paris 2024 Plans

Jonny Stapleton ,

Joshua Olaniyan took a small step along his very own Channel Tunnel and toward France at the National Stadium last Friday night.

The Tallaght talent beat Cherry Orchard’s Troy Norman to win the 75kg Under-18 National title.

Olaniyan was delighted with the victory but was keen to point out he hasn’t reached his final destination in terms of boxing just yet.

The Jobstown middle believes there is a lot more to achieve and doesn’t just have senior aspirations, he has set himself a Paris 2024 goal.

Indeed, the teen says he has tunnel vision with regard to Paris and the Olympics in just two years time.

“It feels good, but this is only the first, [there is more] to come. I plan to go to the [Under-18] Europeans,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before letting the Irish fight family know of his Parisian dream.

“I’m aiming for them 2024 Olympics.”

As a teen who has yet to compete in the senior ranks, Olaniyan would be viewed as one to watch out for, for the 2028 cycle – but he is confident he can get achieve his Olympic dream than bit earlier.

“Honestly, [I believe Paris 2024 is] very realistic. I just have tunnel vision. Every day I’m thinking about it in school That’s my final goal before I go pro.”

The dreaming goes beyond Paris and two years time.

“I wanna go all the way man, trying to go to that Floyd Mayweather stage.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

