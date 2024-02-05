The much-travelled Steven Cairns predicts he will look right at home in front of the TV cameras.

The Cork prospect has had a nomadic existence to take with his seven fights taking place across five different countries.

Now having signed with Frank Warren he looks likely to set up a UK fight base, but more importantly will find a TV home with TNT Sport, where he thinks he will fit right in.

“I am super-excited to sign up with Frank and it is something I have always wanted to do since I was a kid going to Frank Warren shows,” said the seven-time National Champion who amassed 110 fights and 101 wins in the amateur ranks.

“I’ve manifested it, worked towards it and now I am here.

“I cannot wait to link up,” added Cairns, a veteran of three European underage tournaments and a silver medallist in one.

The Dave Coldwell-coached 21-year-old, who has fought in Denmark, Spain, Germany and Uzbekistan since turning over, is looking forward to fighting closer to his Munster home and predicts he will see the difference in terms of support.

“Yes, 100%, I am looking forward to getting all my fans over. With my last fights being away I couldn’t, but I am pretty sure we will have hundreds of Irish fans coming to wherever I fight in the UK.”