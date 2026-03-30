No Turning Back: Jay Byrne’s Plan to Push Irish Boxing Forward

It’s more than a catchy sound bite or a name to look good emblazoned across the top of a fight poster.

Christening his latest show, ‘No Turning Back’ has huge meaning for Jay Byrne.

The JB Promotions claims it’s a mantra, a philosophy, and a statement of intent, meant for both his stable of fighters and domestic fight fans.

With a mouth-watering middleweight Irish title fight topping the bill, an equally appetizing BUI Celtic title fight between Graham McCormack and Richie O’Leary providing chief support, as well as, the first ever all Irish female pro bout on this weekends card in Lepardstown, the show speaks for itself, but Byne believes the ‘No Turning Back’, element adds weight and speaks to what JB Promotions future plans.

“The last show was called a New Dawn because I felt like we were going to bring the show to a level that Irish boxing domestically hadn’t seen in a good few years. I think the show was a massive success and I think everyone believed what I believed in that. This one is just saying we’re not going backwards. We’re going forwards. We ain’t turning back,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You always want to do better. You always want to get better. After this show, I’ve already got the next show date, I know some of the fights, I know the headline… and it’s going to be bigger and better than this card. That’s what it’s all about.”

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion has been a progressive promoter, moving from the Warehouse at the Red Cow to the National Stadium and not to Leopardstown Racecourse.

The Loughlinstown native, who has more recently been securing his fighters’ chances abroad, with Hijjah McMahon winning a BUI Celtic title in Scotland and his brother Glen fighting high up a Matchroom card against William Crolla on Friday night, has populated his bills with entertaining domestic daliances.

However, he is keen to ensure Irish and BUI Celtic titles are no longer seen as the end goal, but rather viewed as a stepping stone to bigger things.

“You can’t become stale in a game because if you don’t look to improve, your business just stays there. I don’t get up in the morning for that kind of stuff.

“When they start off, it’s about wins and tests, then Celtic titles, then Irish titles. But when they pass that level, what do I do? Keep them defending Irish titles? Their career doesn’t go anywhere,” he adds before calling on his fighters to have the same ambition.

“This is it. You’re either with us or you’re not. If you’re not with us, you stay there — we’re going forward.”

That forward-thinking approach is already shaping Byrne’s matchmaking and long-term planning. He believes his fighters aren’t just being kept busy — they’re being moved with purpose.

It’s also creating a competitive ecosystem, where wins lead to real progression and meaningful opportunities.

“There’s lots happening… but you know what’s great? It’s happening. If you want to be part of something that’s happening, get involved because we’re not waiting for nobody.

“I believe we’re starting to see the results of what we’ve done over the last few years of building foundations. This year is another year of building, and next year will be another year again. I don’t believe a stable in Ireland has been this active in years.”