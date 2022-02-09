‘No Better Feeling’ – Bobbi Flood Rejoices in Another Irish Title Win

Bobbi Flood was ‘f*cking bolloxed’ but equally as delighted after picking up another Irish title in the National Stadium on Friday last.

The Cabra BC man collected his fifth National crown when he beat TJ King of Phoenix Ballyboughal at the home of Irish boxing.

Speaking after the win the new 71kg champ couldn’t contain his excitement and revealed the novelty of Irish success never wears off.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a national title,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is my fifth one. It doesn’t get any better [than this].”

Flood’s title win came on the night the famous South Circular Road venue open it’s doors for the first time since March of 2020 – and winning in front of crowd only added to his excitement.

“It’s great being in front of people again, you can’t beat it. Everyone was shouting, it was brilliant. When you hear them screaming it does drive you on that extra bit.”

Like the majority of Friday’s winners the Dubliner is eyeing a place on the Ireland squad to travel to the European Under-18 Championship in Bulgaria in April.

“After winning tonight my next goal is the Europeans.”