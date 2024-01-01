New training set up for Pierce O’Leary

Pierce O’Leary has changed training base and relocated to Liverpool.

The promising Dublin prospect has been mastering the transition from prospect to contender at the I-Box Gym in London, making massive strides under the coaching of Al Smith and Eddie Lam over the last two years.

However, he changes his training home moving into what could be a break-out year, relocating North to Liverpool where he will work at the famous Rothunda Gym. O’Leary will now be trained by Josh Taylor and Liam Smith coach Joe McNally and his team.

‘Big Bang’ confirmed the news online today, stating: I’m very pleased to announce that I have now teamed up with @jmcbxing @decorourke & @pinkmallet which I will now be based in Liverpool.

“I want to thank Al smith, @eddie_lam71 @paultaylor07796 for the effort & time over the years.

“I am going into the new year in a excellent position with a solid team around me. 2024 is my year.”

The move sees the Sheriff Street fighter make Caomhin Agyarko and Gary Cully gym mates. Belfast’s Agyarko made the same London to Liverpool journey year, while Kildare’s Cully moved from Dublin and Pete Taylor’s gym to the Rotunda after his Jose Felix Jr reverse.