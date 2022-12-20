New Stable for European underage medal winner Jason Harty

Jason Harty [3-0] is the latest Limerick addition to the IGB stable.

‘Hard Hitter’ joins Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey and Dave Ryan as Treaty fighters on the list of fighters managed by Ian Gaughran.

The talented and aggressive middleweight hasn’t had a smooth run since turning over as a reigning National Elite Champion back in 2020.

The decorated former underage amateur standout has found it hard to get any real momentum and has endured a stop star innings to date.

Things looked extremely positive when the Limerick man debuted alongside brother-in-law Edward Donovan under Frank Warren and the Queensberry banner in 2021 but moved camps soon after.

The pair then teamed up with the Northern Sporting Club, an Aberdeen-based promotional, management, and coaching setup.

However, that move didn’t result in regular fights and not long after Donovan left the McAlister brothers, Harty followed suit.

The Martin ‘Gugu’ Donovan trained middleweight, a 2019 teen National Elite champ, now signs with Gaughran and will be hoping to get busy in 2023.

Gaughran was at the helm when McCormack and Morrissey claimed BUI Celtic titles and has a strong working relationship with Mark Dunlop, so it’s quite possible the 23-year-old could look to get active at home and target domestic titles.