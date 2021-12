New Champions crowned – Ulster Elite Championships Final Results

The Ulster Elite Championships concluded at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast on Thursday night.

Three days of action ended with 21 champions being crowned, six via walkover and the rest after coming through Thursdays finals.

The results are as follows:

Ulster Elite Championships Final Results:

F48kg: N Clyde (Antrim) bt C Fleck (Canal) 5-0

M48kg: R Nesbitt (St John Bosco, Newry) bt P Downey (St John Bosco, Belfast) 5-0

M51kg: C Biggar (Cookstown) bt P McShane (Letterkenny) 3-2

F52kg: C McNaul (Ormeau Road) bt S McKenna (Holy Family) 5-0

F54kg: N Meli (Immaculata) bt C McComiskey (Gilford) 5-0

M57kg: J Gallagher (Two Castles) bt C Kerr (Monkstown) 3-2

M60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) bt R Lavery (Holy Family) 4-1

F60kg: A Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s) bt C Gargan (St George’s) RSC2

M63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) bt A Malanaphy (Erne) 5-0

M69kg: E McKeever (St Malachy’s, Newry) bt C Jennings (Holy Family) 5-0

M71kg: J Boyd (Gleann) bt E Onwuka (All Saints) 3-2

M75kg: J Tucker (Emerald) bt L Weston (Ardoyne HC) 3-2

M80kg: G French (Emerald) bt R Kinney (Scorpion) 4-1

M92kg: C Boyle (Monktown) bt S McMullan (Newington) 5-0

M92+kg: T Maughan (Cavan) bt A Travers (Carrickmore) 3-2

Walkovers

50kg: C Fryers (Immaculata); 54kg: J O’Neill (Corpus Christi); 57kg: M Walsh (Monkstown); 66kg: E Nugent (Immaculata); 70kg: R Doherty (Star); 86kg: K Tucker (Emerald)

Quarter-finals

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) defeated T Alin (Cookstown) 3-2.

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) defeated J McConnell (Holy Trinity) 3-2.

Semi-finals

48kg: P Downey (St John Bosco) was given a walkover over D Toland (Holy Family)

75kg: J Tucker (Emerald) defeated S Flynn (Cavan) 5-0

75kg: L Weston (Ardoyne) defeated J Hamilton (Cairn Lodge) by stoppage

92+kg: T Maughan (Cavan) beat W McCartan (Gilford) 5-0

92+kg A Travers (Carrickmore) beat D Boriskins (Sacred Heart, Newry) 5-0

Wednesday

Ulster Elite semi-finals

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) beat Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0.

60kg R Lavery (Holy Family) beat T McCann (St Paul’s) RSC3

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) beat R Gould (Monkstown) 5-0

63’5kg A Malanaphy (Erne) beat L McKee (Star) 3-2

67kg: C Jennings (Holy Family) beat G Arthurs (Gleann) RSC2

67kg: E McKeever (St Malachy’s, Newry) beat M McCole (Illies) 3-2

Photo Credit Mark Marlow Ulster Boxing.