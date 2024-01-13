National U18 Championships – DAY ONE RESULTS

Boxing in the 2024 National U18 Championship began at the National Stadium on Friday evening – 15 bouts are down for decision.

57kg Jamie Graham (Clonard A) beat Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy), 5-0

60kg Jack Johnston (Marble City) beat Tarik Militti (Cabra), 3-2

60kg Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U) beat Daniel McMahon (Enniskerry), 3-2

60kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) beat Conor Cousins (St Teresa’s), 5-0

63.5kg Danny Reilly (St Pauls W) beat Christy Joyce (Athlone), 5-0

63.5kg Josh Kiely (St Francis) beat Jake Daly (DBox), 3-2

63.5kg Fionn Dines (Dealgan) beat Dylan O’Flynn (St Colmans), 5-0

63.5kg Nadim Durani (Liberty) W/O

63.5kg Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) W/O

63.5kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) W/O

63.5kg Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) beat Jack McElroy (Raphoe), 5-0

67kg Aaron Carr (St Catherines) beat Thomas Tuffy (Knockmore), 5-0

67kg Simon Casey (St Francis) beat Alex Cronin (Angels), 3-2

67kg Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) beat Dylan Conroy (Ratoath), 5-0

67kg Jason Cotter (Cove) W/O

67kg Ryan Connolly (Setanta) beat Martin O’Donnell (Ballymun), 3-2

71kg Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Yefrem Kudrin (Smithfield), 5-0

71kg Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) beat Kieran Cunningham (Carndonagh), 5-0