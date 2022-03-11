Miguel Vazquez viewing Gary Cully as his ticket back to the big time

Miguel Vazquez [44(17)-10(2)] wants to show fight fans he is “still a big thing” by defeating the fighter many believe is the next big thing to come out of Ireland.

The former world champion provides Kildare lightweight Gary Cully [13(7)-0] with the biggest test of his career on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight title defence against Belfast’s Michael Conlan in Nottingham on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Guadalajara native took a humble and respectful approach at the final press conference but did reveal he has designs on reminding people why he remains a world ranked fighter.

Indeed, back down at his more natural weight of 135lbs and facing a comparatively inexperienced opponent, the Mexican appears to sniff a chance to pole-vault back into contention.

“I’m really happy to be here in the UK. I’m facing a great opponent so it’s great to have this opportunity once again to show people in the UK that I’m still a big thing in boxing,” Vazquez said.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully and Miguel Vasquez Weigh In ahead of their Lightweight Contest tomorrow night. 11 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Mexican’s last two bouts with Europeans ended in controversial defeat, a debated loss to Ohara Davies in 2019 was followed up by an extremely harsh reverse to Lewis Ritson.

It appears neither result give him concerns going in against the Pete Taylor-trained stylist.

“Apart from whether or not I won or lost that fight, whether it was a robbery, you can call it what you like. I’m just so happy to be back again on these shores and show again what I can do in the UK, it’s a wonderful country and I’m so happy to be here.”

Speaking at the same press conference, Cully revealed he was keen to take a chance he has been crying out for. The Sarto southpaw plans to use both platform and opponent to put him on the world title track.

“I’ve been looking for this chance, calling your [Eddie Hearn’s] name since I was 2-0. I’m excited that it’s finally here, I’ve got a great opponent in front of me in Miguel Vazquez who’s been there and done it. It’s a big test for me as well and I’m looking forward to putting on an explosive performance on Saturday.”

“I think 2022 is the year that I plan on making a statement in the world rankings and stepping up in challenge and winning World Titles, Vazquez is the first step in doing so. I’ve been building on the down low on the MTK shows, the smaller hall scene for the last couple of years putting in big performances. This is my first kind of show on the big stage and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson and Matchroom