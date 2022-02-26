Midas Touch – Another GOLD for Kellie Harrington

Kellie Harrington still has the Midas touch.

The reigning Olympic lightweight champion today claimed another top podium finish as she won gold at the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.

The 32 year old Dublin woman put in a strong, dominant performance against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina to win the first tournament she entered since Tokyo.

Shadrina did make it competitive but Harrington made sure of the win with another top quality performance.

The final judges scores read: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 .

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke is between the ropes to contest the middleweight final in the evening session, which begins at 4pm, Irish time.

The Olympic BC fighter will meet Panama’s Atheyna Bylon.

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan