Midas Touch – Another GOLD for Kellie Harrington

Jonny Stapleton

Kellie Harrington still has the Midas touch.

The reigning Olympic lightweight champion today claimed another top podium finish as she won gold at the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.

The 32 year old Dublin woman put in a strong, dominant performance against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina to win the first tournament she entered since Tokyo.

Shadrina did make it competitive but Harrington made sure of the win with another top quality performance.

The final judges scores read: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 .

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke is between the ropes to contest the middleweight final in the evening session, which begins at 4pm, Irish time.

The Olympic BC fighter will meet Panama’s Atheyna Bylon.

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

