Midas Touch – Another GOLD for Kellie Harrington
Kellie Harrington still has the Midas touch.
The reigning Olympic lightweight champion today claimed another top podium finish as she won gold at the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.
The 32 year old Dublin woman put in a strong, dominant performance against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina to win the first tournament she entered since Tokyo.
Shadrina did make it competitive but Harrington made sure of the win with another top quality performance.
The final judges scores read: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 .
Kellie Harrington has added to her collection of gold medals with a unanimous victory over Serbian opponent Natalia Shadrina 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 @IABABOXING @Kelly64kg 🥇 https://t.co/Ftnw2mIkrW— Sport Ireland (@sportireland) February 26, 2022
Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke is between the ropes to contest the middleweight final in the evening session, which begins at 4pm, Irish time.
The Olympic BC fighter will meet Panama’s Atheyna Bylon.
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan