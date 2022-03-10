Headline News News Pro News 

Michael Conlan Brings Belfast to Nottingham

Jonny Stapleton ,

He couldn’t bring his world title fight Belfast, so Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] has brought Belfast to his world title fight.

After numerous attempts by Conlan Boxing to persuade Eddie Hearn to promote Conlan’s bid to dethrone WBA ‘regular’ world champ Leigh Wood in the capital of Irish boxing, the fight was eventually confirmed for the title holders home town of Nottingham.

A massive fight in Belfast and the chance to win a world title in your hometown would have been ideal – but only mattered in terms of the occasion.

Conlan claims he has no issue going into Wood’s backyard pointing out all of his brilliant amateur success was away from home – and stressing the sense of a challenge only motivates him further.

Not to mention he expects his following will make Nottingham a home away from home.

“If we talk about how much I’ve fought around the world in people’s back gardens it’s nothing,” Conlan said. “I’ve done it umpteen times. I’ve gone to countries and beaten home fighters in big competitions so I’m not worried about it.

“I know how many people are traveling from Ireland so it probably will feel like I’m fighting in Belfast in a sense but it’s nice to go into someone’s back garden and beat them in their hometown because the win will mean all the more when I do.”

Speaking on why he chose Nottingham as a destination, Matchroom boss Hearn said knowing the Irish would travel meant he could secure home advantage for his man and still be sure of a sell-out.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

TJ Doheny gunning for Oguni but isn’t looking past weekend opponent

irishboxing

Anthony Cacace finally gets marque moment – ‘Apache’ beats Bowen to become British champ

Jonny Stapleton

Right Step, Right Time – Mick Conlan ready for Brazilian step-up on Belfast return

irishboxing