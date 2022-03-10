Michael Conlan Brings Belfast to Nottingham

He couldn’t bring his world title fight Belfast, so Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] has brought Belfast to his world title fight.

After numerous attempts by Conlan Boxing to persuade Eddie Hearn to promote Conlan’s bid to dethrone WBA ‘regular’ world champ Leigh Wood in the capital of Irish boxing, the fight was eventually confirmed for the title holders home town of Nottingham.

A massive fight in Belfast and the chance to win a world title in your hometown would have been ideal – but only mattered in terms of the occasion.

Conlan claims he has no issue going into Wood’s backyard pointing out all of his brilliant amateur success was away from home – and stressing the sense of a challenge only motivates him further.

Not to mention he expects his following will make Nottingham a home away from home.

“If we talk about how much I’ve fought around the world in people’s back gardens it’s nothing,” Conlan said. “I’ve done it umpteen times. I’ve gone to countries and beaten home fighters in big competitions so I’m not worried about it.

“I know how many people are traveling from Ireland so it probably will feel like I’m fighting in Belfast in a sense but it’s nice to go into someone’s back garden and beat them in their hometown because the win will mean all the more when I do.”

Speaking on why he chose Nottingham as a destination, Matchroom boss Hearn said knowing the Irish would travel meant he could secure home advantage for his man and still be sure of a sell-out.