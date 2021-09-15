MHD XXI – Another Belfast Show Confirmed

Belfast looks set for an end-of-year boxing feast as MHD has confirmed a Dinner Show for November.

Exciting young talent Colm Murphy [1-0] has been confirmed for a November 13 fight night and will compete on at the Europa Hotel against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

‘The Posh Boy’ registered an impressive debut win against Jakub Laskowski over six rounds as recent as September the 4 and will fight for a second time next month.

As of yet, no other fighters have been confirmed for the MHD XXI card but former Irish, British and European champion James Tennyson is back in camp and may use the show for return to winning ways purposes before appearing on a Matchroom card again.

Eric Donovan topped the last MHD bill and may look to get another victory under his belt as he looks close in on a big fight. Tommy McCarthy and Paul Hyland Jr are in a similar position to Tennyson and are candidates to appear too, as would be Scottish heavy Nick Campbell.

The show will be the fourth in Belfast since August of this year following the Feile, Bomb Proof and Celtic Clash 12, set for the Devenish and October 2. There is also talk of a Conlan Boxing show set for the fight capital of Ireland before the year is out with MTK also said to be exploring Belfast November and December options.

The event is the 21st show promoted by Mark Dunlop, which is an achievement in itself especially in the current climate and the fact the first card he promoted was in September of 2012. 20 of the shows have taken place in Belfast with one playing out in Dundalk.