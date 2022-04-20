MEDAL UPGRADE – Bobbi Flood wins European silver
Bobbi Flood progressed to the European Youth Championship final without having to throw a punch today.
The Dublin 16-year-old was set to face the talented Mirko Sarcevic in an eagerly anticipated 71kg semi final.
However, the Montenegro withdrew and the Cabra fighter is now a European finalist.
The walkover means Flood becomes a European silver medal winner and is one win away from gold.
Team Ireland have now won thee silver medals from six semi-finals so far today. Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly both progressed to their respective gold medal fights this afternoon. Cliona Darcy and Katie O’Keefe will look to follow suit this evening.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill