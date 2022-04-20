Amateur Headline News News 

MEDAL UPGRADE – Bobbi Flood wins European silver

Jonny Stapleton

Bobbi Flood progressed to the European Youth Championship final without having to throw a punch today.

The Dublin 16-year-old was set to face the talented Mirko Sarcevic in an eagerly anticipated 71kg semi final.

However, the Montenegro withdrew and the Cabra fighter is now a European finalist.

The walkover means Flood becomes a European silver medal winner and is one win away from gold.

Team Ireland have now won thee silver medals from six semi-finals so far today. Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly both progressed to their respective gold medal fights this afternoon. Cliona Darcy and Katie O’Keefe will look to follow suit this evening.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

Jonny Stapleton

