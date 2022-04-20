MEDAL UPGRADE – Bobbi Flood wins European silver

Bobbi Flood progressed to the European Youth Championship final without having to throw a punch today.

The Dublin 16-year-old was set to face the talented Mirko Sarcevic in an eagerly anticipated 71kg semi final.

However, the Montenegro withdrew and the Cabra fighter is now a European finalist.

The walkover means Flood becomes a European silver medal winner and is one win away from gold.

Team Ireland have now won thee silver medals from six semi-finals so far today. Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly both progressed to their respective gold medal fights this afternoon. Cliona Darcy and Katie O’Keefe will look to follow suit this evening.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill