MEDAL ALERT – Cliona Darcy dominates Hungarian to claim European honours

Cliona Darcy rounded off a brilliant day for Irish amateur boxing with a brilliant performance in Sofia, Bulgaria this evening.

The Connaught fighter beat up Zsofia Szira of Hungry to secure a European Youth [U18] medal. The Tobar Pheadair fighter stepped onto the 81kgs podium thanks to a dominant display over her heavyweight rival.

The win see’s Darcy claim bronze at the very least and she will be looking to upgrade to more precious metal over the coming days.

The victory also means Ireland now boasts 5 European Youth medalists as Dearbhla Tinnelly, Georgina McGovern, Katie O’Keefe and Laura Moran have also won through to the semi-final stage.

The first round was competitive but not overly close. Darcy’s skill set and accuracy were superior and while she did taste leather on occasion she out-landed the Hungarian and registered all the rounds significant punches.

A frustrated Szir did try and apply major pressure early in the second round but the Galway favourite walked her onto a beautifully timed right hand and tamed her instantly.

The red corner fighter did keep coming but not with the same intent and the Irish teenager was able to pick her off to win the round wide. Again all five judges scored it in Darcy’s favour with one convinced she was so dominant she deserved a 10-8.

Darcy was bouncing on her toes in the final stanza and enjoying herself safe in the knowledge she was about to win a medal.

The Tobar Pheadair snapped Szir’s head back with a number of right hands and did look stoppage keen. However, to the Hungarian’s credit, she hung in there to the final bell taking the punishment from another impressive Irish medal winner.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill