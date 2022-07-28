Mayweather – McGregor II ‘Very Close to Being Done’

Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] may make a return to boxing in the near future with reports of a Floyd Mayweather [50(27)-0] rematch breaking.

According to a number of MMA outlets, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘TBE’ are mid-talks regarding a repeat of their money-spinning fight.

Discussions are said to be ‘ongoing’ for a second boxing bout which will be scheduled for later this year. The Sun has secured details with regard to how talks are going from Team Mayweather and claims the fight is ‘very close to being done’.

A source told the paper the fight will take place at light middleweight and won’t be an exhibition.

“Connor will only take the fight providing Floyd is willing to put his professional record on the line – so the fight will not be an exhibition, it will be an official fight.

“It will be at 155lb. That’s what we know so far. It will be the last time Floyd ever steps in the ring so it is not one to miss.

“The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake.

“He believes it will be the biggest night boxing will have ever seen and has been saying ‘People best be ready because it’s going to be something spectacular.

“There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Connor’s team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there.”

The mega stars first shared a ring in 2017 in Las Vegas with the referee calling a halt to proceedings in the tenth round, giving the American a TKO win in a fight that sold over 4 million pay per views.

Mayweather retired after the victory but has competed in a number of exhibitions in recent years.

The 45-year-old was last seen against Don Moore and shared the ring with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

McGregor’s boxing has been limited to Crumlin Good Friday shows and spars since. He did return to the UFC and the octagon losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.