Matthew Tinker hangs up his gloves

Matthew Tinker has retired from boxing.

The former St Francis amateur hung up his gloves after getting 18 years of use out of them.

The news comes not long after ‘Treedo’ saw a fight with Olympian Juan Carrillo fall through late last month.

Prior to that he suffered a shock first defeat in Clearwater not long after had a fight with British champion Dan Azeez canceled in fight week.

As a professional Tinker had performed well Stateside and was linked to fights with Joe Ward and Tony Browne among others, although none of those fights will materialize now.

As an amateur, he reached National Elite finals where he lost to Joe Ward, enjoyed Golden Glove success and competed competitively in the ABA’s.

Breaking the news on social media the southpaw said:

“I’m happy to say, that’s it for me fighting now and I’m very happy to move onto the next chapter.

“I’ve been boxing competitively for the last 18 years. I’ve won a few titles & box cups, competed in the English ABA’s, Irish Nationals & US Golden gloves, boxed all over Europe, America, Canada. Fought around 100 amateurs & 10 pro fights. I’ve competed against some top fighters including Olympians, World & European medalists and champions from many different countries. Boxing at iconic venues such as MSG, York Hall, Echo arena, The National Stadium, Dublin Eastfield community center!

“Most importantly for me, I’ve met some of the best people who became my friends for life, and always had a laugh. Thanks, everyone for the continued support over the years.”

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to thank Matthew for the entertainment and access over the years and we wish him a happy retirement.