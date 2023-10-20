Luke Keeler turns matchmaker – Tells Eddie Hearn which Irish Title fight he should make

‘Coolhand’ is trying his hand at matchmaking.

Former world title challenger, Luke Keeler has proposed a fight he believes would fit perfectly on Matchroom’s Cameron-Taylor II card, set for Dublin and November 25, or the Michael Conlan topped show co-prompted by Conlan Boxing and Eddie Hearn in Belfast the week after.

The Dubliner believes a Paul Ryan – Fearghus Quinn meeting is guaranteed fireworks. In fact, he believes it’s the best Irish title fight that can be made at present.

Having sparred both recently the Ballyfermot native, who fights for the first time in three years at the Red Cow on November 3, is possibly best versed to predict how entertaining a Dublin – Tyrone clash would be.

A fight and two Irish fighters who both deserve @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing @EddieHearn platform to showcase there talent on December @ConlanBoxing is @PaulRyan1999 @FearghusQuinn doubt think anyone can name a better matched Irish title fight 👏🍀 — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) October 18, 2023

Whether Conlan Boxing or Matchroom pay attention remains to be seen. It is certainly a fight that would appeal to fans and both have been calling for an Irish title shot this year. Indeed, Ryan has been very vocal about wanting domestic action for the last two years and shared his frustrations at not being able to tempt any domestic names into the ring.

Quinn is looked after by Conlan Boxing and thus will be hopeful of a December 2 slot with or without Ryan. The BUI Celtic light middleweight holder has an interesting fight with Brazilian Alex Sandro Duarte next weekend first.