Luke Keeler Could Have Fought Sergio Martinez TONIGHT

Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] could have shared the ring with middleweight great Sergio Martinez in Madrid tonight.

The 46-year-old competes in his fouth fight since coming out of retirement against Macaulay McGowan in Spain.

The Irish middleweight was offered the chance to fight the former world champion on the Thursday show but hadn’t been training at the time of the call and rebuffed the offer as a result.

‘Coolhand’ had also been offered the chance to fight Chris Eubank Jr but said no for the same reason.

At 46-years-of-age Martinez is well past his brilliant best – but would have proved a high-profile fight and a more than acceptable return from a prolonged layoff nonetheless.

The 34-year-old revealed the offer when speaking to Boxing Bants late last year.

Speaking previously Keeler revealed he has one run left in him and is going to give it everything he has got to try and achieve the world title dream.

The former world title challenger has suggested one big win could lead to a second-world tilt and has also suggested himself and Jason Quigley could trade leather.