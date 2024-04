List of Irish European Youth Championships Medallists

Team Ireland returns to the European Youth stage this week.

The Class of 2204 will contest a prestigious tournament with a history of making stars in Porec, Croatia, between April 4 and 15.

The IABA are confident the 15-strong team has medals in them but it may prove difficult to eclipse the record-breaking performance of the Class of 2022.

Irish boxers won eight medals in total, three gold, a silver, and four bronze in a great week for amateur Irish boxing in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2022.

That medal haul brought Ireland’s Euro Youth medal total to 50 and moved the number of Irish gold medals at Youth European level to 10.

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan, world title challenger Jason Quigley and Olympians Michaela Walsh and Cathal O’Grady are all on the list alongside some now well-known names.

EUROPEAN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

1978 Dublin

54kg Michael Holmes Silver

51kg Tommy Thompson Bronze

1980 Italy

57kg Barry McGuigan Bronze

64kg Martin Brereton Bronze

1984 Finland

54kg John Lowey Bronze

1992 Scotland

54kg Frank Slane Bronze

60kg Glen Stevens Bronze

1995 Hungary

91kg Cathal O’Grady Gold

1997 England

71kg Marvin Lee Bronze

2005 Estonia

60kg John Joe Joyce Bronze

2009 Poland

69kg Jason Quigley Gold

2010 France

51kg Katie Rowland Silver

57kg Michaela Walsh Bronze

64kg Sarah Close Bronze

69kg Claire Grace Bronze

2011 Dublin (City West Hotel)

69kg Michael O’Reilly Silver

81kg Gary Sweeney Silver

52kg Joe Fitzpatrick Bronze

75kg Stephen Broadhurst Bronze

91kg Jack Morrissey. Bronze

2013 Netherlands

52kg Gary Cully Gold

56kg Kurt Walker Silver

2014 Croatia

60kg John Joyce Silver

2014 Italy

51kg Kristina O’Hara Silver

60kg Cheyanne O’Neill Silver

57kg Amy Broadhurst Silver

48kg Lauren Hogan Bronze

2015 Poland

69kg Michael Nevin Gold

49kg Stephen McKenna Silver

60kg James McGivern Silver

52kg Willie Donoghue Bronze

75kg John Joyce Bronze

2016 Hungary

57kg Amy Broadhurst Gold

69kg Saoirse Dignam Bronze

2016 Russia

60kg Oliver McCarthy Silver

52kg Terry McEntee Bronze

2017 Turkey

69kg Gabriel Dossen Bronze

75kg Jordan Myers Bronze

2017 Bulgaria

48kg Caitlin Fryers Silver

75kg Lauren Kelly Bronze

2018 Italy

48kg Daina Moorehouse Gold

57kg Dearbhla Rooney Silver

64kg Evelyn Igharo Silver

75kg Lauren Kelly Bronze

52kg Dean Clancy Silver

49kg Jude Gallagher Bronze

2019 Bulgaria

48kg Daina Moorehouse Bronze

54kg Niamh Fay Gold

69kg Leah Gallen Bronze

75kg Lisa O’Rourke Bronze

2022 Bulgaria

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Silver medallist

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Gold medallist

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Gold medallist

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Gold medallist