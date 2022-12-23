Limerick Revenge – Jason Harty to target BUI Celtic Champ Fearghus Quinn

Jason Harty [3-0] will look to get Limerick revenge over Fearghus Quinn [5(2)-0] this summer suggests his new manager Ian Gaughran.

The European Schoolboys and Junior medal winner joined the IGB team this week and the Dublin manager is more than excited to have captured his signature.

Gaughran, who guides the careers of Limerick trio Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey and Dave Ryan believes he adds one of the most exciting talents in Irish boxing to his books – and doesn’t think it will be long before ‘Hard Hitter’ gets the chance to prove him right.

Gaughran suggests the middleweight, who won a National Elite title as a teen, has a BUI Celtic title plan and thus has his sights set on former amateur rival Quinn, who beat McCormack to take the title in Belfast on December 10th.

Indeed, rumour already suggests the pair could meet on a big spring card in the capital of Irish boxing.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Jason, as we move into 2023, and he is genuinely one of the hottest prospects in Irish boxing,” Gaughran told Irish-Noxing.com.

“As most know already, he is a decorated amateur, multiple Irish champion, and has medalled at the highest level. He’s down there in

Limerick with all these pros and obviously has proper talent to work it, including his own family in Paddy and Edward Donovan.

“He is 3-0 and will move on to six rounds very soon before stepping up again – he’ll be eyeing up the Celtic title before the summer and he is a real problem for Fearghus Quinn.”

While there is an Irish roadmap laid out, domestic success isn’t the final destination predicts Gaughran.

“Going forward, Jason has serious ambitions at European level and, being so young, he has the world at his feet.”

The manager stresses the signing is the icing on the cake of what has been somewhat of a breakout year for him in the sport. He also highlights the fact Harty approached him about developing a working relationship reflects his increased standing.

“This signing caps off what has been an excellent year for me and for the stable and it signals our intentions for the new year.

“It’s a mark of the success of the stable this year that Jason and his team got in touch and all the credit for that goes to the boxers and their coaches – I’m delighted with where we’re at at the moment and things look like they’re only getting better.”

Photo Credit: Mark Mead