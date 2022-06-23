Liam Walsh Looks to get Back to Winning Ways

Liam Walsh [3(1)-0-1] will get straight back on the horse and look to return to winning ways in September.

The Kerry teen lost one of his 0’s last time out. Vasif Mamedov didn’t quite manage to break the duck egg that matters most and defeat the Kerry man in Doncaster – but he did manage to stop the Kerry fighter’s winning start to pro-life.

The busy Russian finished strong to win the last two rounds of a four-round fight and earn a deserved draw.

The Tralee fighter will look to put that result behind him as he goes back to work in September.

Walsh appears on a stacked Fight Zone broadcast Carl Greaves promoted bill Leicester Arena 24.

Ireland’s second youngest pro reflected on his draw in a very mature fashion, noting he didn’t lose and still learnt a great deal.

“It’s a learning curve, that’s how I’ll look at it. We’ll go to the gym and we’ll practice and look to work on the things that I was doing wrong,” he told VIP Boxing.

‘The Kingdom Kid’ admitted a body shot hurt him at the tail end of the second and hampered his performance for the remaining two stanzas.

Sensing a possible upset the journeyman went for broke for six minutes and Walsh felt proud he managed to take the Russian’s best and survive under pressure.

“In the first rounds I was comfortable, then he caught me with a good body shot and it stung. It slowed me down and he picked up in the last two. I lost those two rounds and it was a draw,” he adds.

“I’m proud of myself for taking the punch and having the heart to continue and finish the fight.”

The fact Walsh is out on September 24 will put paid to rumours he will appear on a Dublin show around the same time. In fact, it might just be the death knell for that entire show considering he was meant to feature prominently.