Lewis Crocker’s Next Move Close to Being Finalised – Belfast Title Defence Nears Confirmation

Lewis Crocker’s first world title defence is edging closer to confirmation, with his team finalising the details for the Belfast champion’s return to the ring.

According to manager Jamie Conlan, talks are at an advanced stage and an announcement on both opponent and date is expected imminently, as preparations ramp up for the 28-year-olds next chapter at the top of the welterweight division.

“We’re trying to lock things in before the end of this week or next week in terms of opponent and date,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com. “Everything is being finalised so we can get him back out at the start of next year.”

With contenders queuing up for a shot at the title, Conlan says the surge of interest is simply the reality of being world champion.

“When you’re champion of the world, everyone wants to fight you,” he explained. “The hunter becomes the hunted. Everyone wants the belt.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker in his dressing room after his split Points Victory

Conah Walker, Jack Catterall and more recently Devin Haney have batted their eyelids the way of the Sandyrow native, and there has been mention of numerous fight venues, but a Belfast bout looks most likely.

“It’ll be Belfast,” Conlan confirmed.

“There are a lot of hoops that need to be jumped through for another big outdoor event,” he said. “Government funding, logistics — outdoor events are completely different from indoor shows. Boxing is expensive, and the fight is only one part of it,” he added in reference to Windsor Park.

Despite the noise surrounding potential opponents, Conlan was clear that the final decision will be made with the champion’s interests at the forefront.

“We’ll pick the opponent that suits the world champion,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s Lewis Crocker who gets to pick who he wants to fight next.”