‘Lets make history – Taylor target Serrano wants to challenge UFC Champion

Just like her new advisor Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano’s gaze has been diverted away from boxing.

Social Media star turned boxer Paul has been making the eyes the way of Dana White and the UFC, recently offering to retire from boxing to fight under the MMA brand.

Paul said he would fight Jorge Masvidal if White agreed to three conditions that would increase pay, guarantee better revenue sharing and provide long-term health care for fighters. The UFC boss has said he has no interest in working with the Showtime boxer but that didn’t stop Serrano from entering the fray.

The seven weight world champion took to Twitter this week with an interesting proposal of her own.

“I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina [Shevchenko] for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” wrote Serrano. “Let’s make history.”

The fight is unlikely to happen and at first glance doesn’t appear to have much relevance to Irish boxing. However, the New York based Peurto Rican is meant to be next for Irish sporting sensation Katie Taylor.

It’s believed Taylor and Serrano will confirm a Madison Square Garden mega fight very soon and it’s meant to be full steam ahead with regard to ‘the biggest female fight of all time’.

However, with the big punching well decorated Jake Paul aligned fighter pulling out twice previously and being inconsistent when it comes to committing to the fight any distraction can prove worrying.