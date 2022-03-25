‘Let me tell you this’ – ‘Dangerous’ Ray Moylette fires warning the way of Dalton Smith

Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)] has warned Dalton Smith he is more dangerous now than he has ever been.

The Mayo man takes on the Matchroom starlet in Leeds, live on DAZN this coming Saturday night – and there is no doubt the promotional outfit are offering him up to Brit as the perfect blend of risk and reward.

A European medal winner with a solid pro record, the ability to talk a good game and look the part will look great on the English fighter’s record. The fact that Moylette has had just one round in three years makes their man a favourite, meaning the rewards are far far greater than the risks.

However, Moylette warns things are not always as they seem. The 31-year-old knows activity would have been ideal but warns his time away fromthe sport means there is an element of ‘man possessed’ about him coming into this fight.

‘Sugar Ray’ indicates he is a perfect blend of hungry, frustrated and determined going into the 10 round ranking title fight.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter also informs he hasn’t spent the last three years on the couch.

“Let me tell you this,” he declares, instantly letting you he is about to preach as only Ray Moylette can. “A man that can graft and put his body on the line week in week out, with no target and no fight in the distance. He is a dangerous man.”

“I kept the head down and kept grafting with nothing on the horizon. I couldn’t have done that in my early years. I always needed fights and targets to chase.”

Moylette, whose career was one of the worst affected by the pandemic, was keeping in shape just hoping a big opportunity would fall into his lap.

All the finger crossing and push-ups paid off as a massive chance has presented itself – and the St Annes fighter was in shape when it did.

If he manages to defeat the fancied puncher, something he is confident of doing, Moylette believes he will breathe serious life back into his career.

“This is not just any fight, [It’s] a career-defining fight. This is a fight I can win. A fight that will put me into the rankings. A fight on Dazn for all the marbles. I’d be daft not to take it.

“A win would kick-start my career. Its been a frustrating 3 years in boxing for me.”

Leeds, UK: Dalton Smith and Ray Moylette Final Press Conference ahead of their IWBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title Fight at the weekend. 24 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Smith has made an impressive start to his pro career, boasting seven knockouts from nine career wins, with his last coming against opponents with winning records. 25-year-old ‘Thunder’ has also picked up the English title and the WBA International title before he has had 10 fights.

Moylette admits he is a prospect of note and cheekily points out he has enough talent to rebuild after March 26 defeat.

“Smith is a good lad. Well schooled as an amateur and well-matched as a pro. He is progressing nicely. He can rebuild after this.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom