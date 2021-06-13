Larry Fryers unable to upset Top Rank’s teen senation

Larry Fryers lost failed in his third success upset attempt in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Monaghan southpaw was hoping to temporarily halt the progress of a Top Rank teen star on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s clash with Nabima’s Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotel.

However, 18-year-old Xander Zayas proved he is well worth the hype by defeating Fryers on the TV clash.

Zayas managed to get the ever game ‘Lethal Larry’ out of there in three rounds, continueing his unbeaten start to pro life in the process.

The red hot welterweight prospect landed crisp and clean in the first round and built on the good start in the second stanza.

A left hook in the third seemed to stun the Clones fighter, Zayas pounced and applied the kind of pressure that forced the referee to step in.

The defeat was the 30-year-old’s third on the bounce. Before Saturday he lost to Wesley Ferrer in September of 2019 and John Bauza in the summer of last year. Two other step up bouts were cancelled before Zayas stopped the Irish fighter.

The Wayne McCullough went into the clash confident of causing an upset but it wasn’t to be again.

The Las Vegas native may now look to change his opponent appraoch and may even look toward some Irish welters rather than take Top Rank away corner slots.