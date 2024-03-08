KO Kelyn – Cassidy blasts his way into Olympic Qualifier last 16

KO kid Kelyn Cassidy blasted his way into the Round of 16 at the Olympic Qualifiers in Italy today.

Saviour’s Crystal light heavyweight got the job done in one and very impressive fashion.

The most improved Irish fighter in recent years put Guatemala’s Wyatt Trujillo on the seat of his pants just as the clock ticked past the halfway mark of the first round.

Cassidy wasn’t long about finding his rhythm and had the distance down from the off and as the fight progressed he began to land crisp and clean.

A minute and a half in he landed a straight southpaw backhand left sending his foe to the canvas, prompting the referee to wave the contest off.

Cassidy now progresses to the last 16 where he joins Grainne Walsh, who also won on Friday morning and super heavyweight Martin McDonagh.

Daina Moorehouse and Jude Gallagher also fight for the second time in the tournament on a busy Friday for Team Ireland.

Standing between Enniskerry’s Moorehouse and a place in the last 16 is Tayonis Cedeno of Venezuela, they face off in a 51kg fight in the afternoon session.

Tyrone featherweight Gallagher is up against Mohammad Hussamuddin a two-time Commonwealth medal winner, who will have Bernard Dunne in his corner in the evening session.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin