Stoppage-keen Kelly wants to keep his 100 percent KO ratio

Records are for DJs, rounds are for pub quizzes, and knockouts are for Senan Kelly [1(1)-0].

The new to the game Leixlip fighter caught the eye when he debuted with an inside the distance win over Greek native Ilias Liokaftos last October – and it seems those in attendance were not the only ones to enjoy the knockout.

Kelly himself rejoiced in it and has caught the KO bug.

The big punching, approachable and well spoken Dubliner has a nasty streak to him that comes a live when the bell is rang and he is only too happy to let it loose when he returns to the ring on Celtic Clash X this weekend.

The Boxing Ireland fighter likes seeing the 100 percent KO ratio on his record and wants to keep it there.

“I like seeing 100 percent knockout ratio beside my name on BoxRec so I am going to try and keep that there as long as possible,” Kelly told Irish-boxing.com.

It appears a bold statement and one that one if misread might set up the Pete Taylor fighter for a hard fall if he was to be taken the distance by a survival specialist this weekend or beyond.

However, Kelly wasn’t predicting destruction or that all would fall at his feet, rather just stating he likes to end things early.The light welterweight won’t be one deliberately banking rounds.

“I want to get the knockouts I am not going to lie about that. I don’t feel pressure to get them it’s just something I want,” he adds before stressing he doesn’t go head hunting.

“I am in here [Colosseum Gym] sparring world level guys everyday and then getting in against journeymen in the ring so I should be doing well. I go in there try and enjoy myself and remove someones chin from their jaw. I might not lead to a knockout all the time, but it would be great if it did.”

“I try and hurt with the shots I throw but I don’t look for the knockout shot if you get me. Years ago I hurt someone jumped in for the kill and nearly got stopped myself so I learnt my lesson from that fight. But the bottom line is I love getting knockouts. I’ll just keep going doing what I am doing and when I do that the knockout normally comes. “

Kelly, who does get some stick in the gym for liking the limelight, isn’t just knockout keen he also has a thing for titles.

In fact he is hoping to bank two before the year is out. It would require him to be kept busy, but he hopes to bank some more impressive wins before targeting the BUI Celtic and WBO European over the next 11 months or so.

“I want a step up as soon as possible. At the moment I just want to keep boxing and get as many wins as I can under the belt. If I do that it can only lead to a step up.

“I want to get four or five and 0, look at the Celtic title then and by the end of the year get the WBO European, then I’d have a world ranking. “

Kelly is unaware as to who he fights this weekend, but claims at this stage it doesn’t make much of a difference.

“I haven’t a clue who I am fighting. You get in and you fight at this stage of your career, it doesn’t make a difference. “

Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti – @fightingirish