Watch – Demetrius Andrade confronts Luke Keeler in Miami

The claim is Demetrius Andrade is looking past Luke Keeler. Even if that is the case it hasn’t stopped the world champion looking at the things his challenger has been saying in the media.

Throughout the build up to the clash underdog Keeler has questioned whether the WBO middleweight champion of the world has taken him seriously, has trained right for the fight and asked if he is in the right frame of mind for the challenge that’s coming.

The Ballyfermot man has also questioned the two weight titlists record and called him delusional for talking about fights down the line.

“I don’t know if he believes it or he’s a bit deluded, but he hasn’t produced it in the ring yet. He hasn’t really fought anyone elite, I think he is going to overlook me and I think he is that deluded that he believes he’s one of the greatest and he just has to turn up to win. That’s going to count against him and I am taking that belt with both hands.

“He’s already talking about the [Jermall] Charlo fight and that’s a dangerous mindset when I am coming in with my lottery ticket basically. I’m merely a hindrance to him.”

‘Boo Boo’ has certainly been taking notes and as the pair came face to face for the first time by the Miami beach today he let it be known he wasn’t happy.

The American had his retorts ready and tried to start some verbal sparring under the Miami Sun, although it was Keeler’s brother Tony who bite most.

The Pete Taylor trained Keeler seemed quiet content knowing his pre fight soundbites have hit home.

Watch the verbal joust below filmed by iFLTV:

Also watch the pairs first head to head.

Keeler fight Andrade for his WBO middleweight world title on Thursday night Live on DAZN and Sky Sports.