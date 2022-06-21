Kieran Molloy set to top pro Galway show in 2022

Kieran Molloy’s dream to bring professional boxing back to Galway may be realized sooner than he first thought.

The light-middleweight prospect’s manager Jamie Conlan has confirmed he is looking at bringing Galway’s greatest fighter home before the year is out.

Speaking to Boxing Tickets NI in his role as Conlan Boxing’s boss man, the former world title challenger turned fight maker confirmed they were looking at promoting the Oughterard fighter in his hometown as soon as October.

“We’re hoping to get to Galway sometime this year for Kieran,” Conlan said. ” Kieran is massive in Galway and Galway has been starved of professional boxing.”

If it comes to fruition it will be the first time Galway has hosted a pro fight night since Collie Barrett topped a Keith Walker and Francis Barrett promoted fight night at Salthill Leisureland Complex in April of 2009.

The heavyweight stopped Valdo Szabo on a bill that also saw fights for Lee Murtagh, John Waldron, Colm Keane and Gavin Prunty.

Molly will welcome the news and it could prove a pick-me-up post his disappointment in New York last weekend. The Angel Fernandez trained 154lber saw a fight set for Madison Square Garden fall through last minute after his opponent tested positive for covid on weigh-in day.

The decorated amateur first has to secure victory at the SSE Arena on August 6. Molloy faces a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the Return of the Mick card.

Ray Moylette showed the thirst for boxing in the West when he sold out the Royal Theatre in Castlebar in 2019 and there is confidence the well-supported 23-year-old could do something similar.