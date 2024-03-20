Kieran Molloy backs new team to take him to ‘the top’

Kieran Molloy assures he still harbours ‘best in the world’ ambitions and is confident both he and his new team are going to ‘the top’.

The Galway star raised eyebrows when after parting ways with Top Rank and Conlan Boxing he teamed up with GMB Sports.

The English-based promotional and managerial outfit are yet to be well known and wouldn’t yet have the same clout as the aforementioned.

However, Molloy is privy to their plans and is confident he has teamed up with an outfit that can help him fulfill his ambitions.

The southpaw likes the energy he gets from Izzy Assif and says they share the same best-of-the-best ambition.

“He is very passionate about what he does and I love that,” Molloy said of his new promoter.

“If he says something he’s going to stick by it. He really wants to be the best in the world and that mentality is the same as mine.

“I want to be the best in the world and that’s why I’m in this. You’ve got to have that mindset, you’ve got to want to be the best or someone will be. Big shows ahead and I’m sure he’s going to go to the top.”

The Oughterard BC graduate wants to get running on that path to the top. The EU Championship medal winner wants a European title next year and a world title within two years at the very latest.

“The next two years I want to be up there challenging for world titles maybe even a year and a half. I definitely want to move up the ladder with each fight now, maybe fight for the European title next year or by the end of the his year, we’ll see.

“I want to keep on progressing, new challenges, new fighters, fighters that are coming to win. I think that’s where you’ll see the best of me.”