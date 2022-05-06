Headline News Latest News Videos 

‘Kevin Hart Has Got Hands’ – Watch Comedian on Pads with Belfast Coach

Kevin Hart has hands as well as jokes it seems.

The actor and comedian has been in Ireland filming the heist comedy Lift. The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year-old Hart signed with Netflix, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for the streaming giant.

During breaks from work the popular Hollywood star has been spotted about town interacting with fans, spending time with his family in a bar, and part-taking in Belfast’s favourite hobby, boxing.

Hart, who also did three shows at the Ulster Hall last week, was recently down training with former unified world champion Ryan Burnett and last week was down at Tribe working with former pro Ray Ginely.

‘Sugar Ray,’ who retired from the game after just six fights and used to coach the likes of Lewis Crocker and Padraig McCrory, took him on the pads and it was clear it wasn’t the Jumanji actor’s first time.

Take a look for yourself:

