Kenneth Egan trained Debut of the Year Nominee Dylan Wilson added to The Beginning Card

If Dylan Wilson’s debut is anything to go by he will prove a more than welcome addition to the ‘The Beginning’ card.

The Dubliner is the third fighter officially confirmed for the undercard of the Tommy Hyde topped bill.

The Clondalkin native will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent in Cork on April 2.

The kickboxing convert, who is trained by Irish amateur boxing legend Kenneth Egan, made his debut on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain last year – and made an instant impression.

The Clondalkin light welter was involved in 12 furious minutes of action with Spanish slugger Fernando Gandarias, dropping his game foe in the second and landing countless huge shots in an old-fashioned brawl. So good was the fight that it was nominated for Debut of the Year in the Irish Boxing Awards.

Speaking soon after that win The Boxing Ireland fighter made it clear he was delighted to be involved in ‘the fight of the night’ and suggested it’s something he will aim for again, which bodes for those who attend the Nowwhere2hyde show in Cork.

“I was made aware almost immediately after the fight that it was being called ‘’fight of the night’’. That had me feeling great, to be told that on my debut outing is a serious compliment in my eyes and I guess is set a nice bar for me to strive towards for my next fight,” Wilson told Irish-boxing.com.

“The performance and the win was great for my confidence as a new pro on the scene and being told by many that the fight and performance is being talked about so highly leaves me really motivated to train for what is ahead.”

Wislon joins bill topper Tommy Hyde, Danny Keating, Kevin Cronin and Tokyo Olympian Rohan Polanco on the Rebel County bill.

The card was initially set to take place in Big Top Tent at the Glen GAA grounds in Cork. However, Gary Hyde revealed a new venue is being sought.