Keep Going! Resurgent Larry Fryers aims for 3 Upsets in a Row

Larry Fryers wants to continue his policy of jumping from the frying pan into the fire moving forward.

The Monaghan native registered a second successive big away corner upset win when he followed up his victory over American Joshua David Rivera by defeating Kazakh Dimash Niyazov in Atlantic City last month and is happy to look for a similar outing next.

The back-to-back wins leave the New York-based battler in a good position moving forward and he is hopeful the good results lead to another ‘great’ fight.

Fryers, who did spend two unsuccessful years testing himself against some fancied prospects and solid names on big cards before the tactic eventually paid off, said the win: “leaves me in a great position. That’s back-to-back wins against solid guys with good records.

“I’m now in a position to secure a great fight. All I want is to be involved in great fights.”

Reflecting on a second successive stoppage win, Fryers rejoiced in delivering on his seek-and-destroy promise.

“I thought it was a great fight. I boxed and performed the way I said I would and I did what I said I would. I broke him both physically and mentally,” he continues before revealing the win was made all the more satisfying because it was achieved from the away corner.

“The victory was very satisfying as he was the champion and I beat him, I took his title on his show, He was the promoter’s guy, so I was brought in as the away fighter, I love that. That’s back-to-back fights I’ve been brought in as the opponent and have upset the odds. I love it.”

Fryers picked up the World Boxing Bureau title with the win. It’s not a renowned strap or a widely recognized belt but it meant as much as title to the Clones fighter.

“This win meant a lot as I got a good scalp on my record and my first pro title, so it was a special win.”