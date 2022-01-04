John Joe Nevin teams up with Pete Taylor

John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] is back training and working under the watchful eye of Pete Taylor in Dublin.

The Olympic medal winner has suffered a sporadic existence since turning over and hasn’t fought since late 2019.

That win was a Channel 5 broadcast WBA International super featherweight title win over Freddy Fonseca and looked set to be a springboard toward the natural talent fulfilling his potential.

However, it proved another false dawn as ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ hasn’t defended the title or even fought since.

The Olympic silver medal winner was due to fight in April f 2021. However, one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs fight with former WBO Youth Champion Shaun Cooper was cancelled due to the Covid.

That fight was to be the 32-year-olds first under the management of Billy Joe Saunders and the cancelation proved a massive disappointment for the southpaw who has struggled to get any rhythm to his pro career.

It remains unsure as to whether Nevin is still working with former world champion Saunders but he is back in the gym and Irish-boxing.com understands it is with a view to fight.

Nevin has been training under Pete Taylor and alongside the likes of Tyrone McKenna, Tommy McCarthy, Tony McGlynn, Stevie Collins Jr, Paul Ryan, Luke Keeler and the likes in the Colosseum Gym.

When Nevin will be ready to return remains to be seen as does the level he will return at. Such is his name and profile that any run of wins should see him close in on a big fight.