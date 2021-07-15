Joe Ward to fight undefeated American on New York Triller card

Joe Ward [3(2)-1(1)] will fight an undefeated American in New York next month.

The former Irish amateur sensation last week revealed he was set to fight in the Big Apple on August 3 – and the card and Ward’s involvement was officially confirmed last night.

The press release announcing the card and the Verzuz Rap Battle between DIPSET and THE LOX didn’t reveal the Moate BC graduates opponent,

However, Irish-boxing.com understands Troy Williams [5(4)-0-1] will man the away corner.

It’s another solid fight for the early days pro. The Monroe, Louisiana native remains unbeaten and has four knockout wins in six fights. The American stepped up against Manjaro Hills [8(2)-1-1] in New Orleans last time out and shared the spoils after a split decision draw.

Williams has mainly operated at middleweight so Ward should prove to be the naturally bigger man.

Finally, the return of boxing in New York in front of a live audience, on August 3, @TheGarden. Thrilled to be promoting this historic moment, on a card rich in NY talent, including @ChrisAlgieri vs. @MIKK_JAGGER. #boxing #TrillerVerzuz #TrillerFightClub @triller @DiBellaEnt… pic.twitter.com/jdMyVwRWRk — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 14, 2021

The Madison Square Garden, Hulu Center hosted fight will be part of Triller’s new ‘TrillerVerz’ series which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

Alongside Murphys Boxing, 27-year-old Ward’s career is guided by Lou DiBella and Adam Glenn’s Times Square Boxing.

It is a return to the New York complex where Ward’s nightmare pro debut took place. Back in October 2019 on a Matchroom card in the larger Madison Square Garden Arena, the Irishman fell to a second-round TKO loss to Marco Delgado after suffering a reoccurrence of a freak knee injury.

After a successful rehabilitation, the Rio Olympian scored two quick comeback wins in Mexico last December before exacting revenge over Delgado in Puerto Rico in March.

The card next month is headlined by American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter who faces Mike Wilson and also features former world champion Chris Algieri and a rap battle between N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel. It also features a fight for Matthew Tinker, Ward’s former National Elite Championship final opponent.

The fights will be aired on Triller TV and Fite TV