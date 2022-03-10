Joe Ward Fights in Canada this Month

Joe Ward [6(3)-1(0)]fights for the first time in 2022 later this month.

The Moate BC graduate will trade leather in Canada on March 25 and will look to kick start his year with a win.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateur boxers, indeed the fight has yet to be officially announced, but Ward is slated to appear on the bill in Quebec, Canada – and will fight for the eight-time as a pro at the Colisee, Trois-Rivières.

The fight repsents the southpaw, whose career is guided by Lou DiBella and Adam Glenn, first on a Probellum card, a banner he may now fight regularly under.

The medal-laden former amateur had a very positive 2021 getting out four times – making it five fights from December to December – and increased the level of opponent in the process.

The 28-year-old took care of American Britt Norwood at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey in December.

That win followed a shut-out victory over former UFC competitor and former Matthew Tinker opponent Leandro Silva on the Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card.

Before that previously undefeated American Troy Williams was accounted for as was Marco Delgado the fighter Ward lost to after a freak knee injury suffered on his debut.