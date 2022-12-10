Joe Ward confident he has the answers going into French test

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] is confident he will set up a big 2023 by passing the toughest test of his career tonight.

The Moate BC graduate returns to Madison Square Garden where he takes Frederic Julan [11(10)-1] on the undercard of the Top Rank promoted fight between Teofimo Lopez and Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

The French light heavy suffered a surprise first-career defeat last time but the 34-year-old boasts a solid record regardless. Indeed, his slate suggests he represents the West Meath talent’s stiffest opponent to date. Before defeat to Khainell Wheeler last year the southpaw was unbeaten with 10 stoppage wins from his 11 fights.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs knows it’s his biggest pro ask but is confident he has the answers and believes victory will give him momentum going into a potentially big 2023.

Speaking to the Westmeath Independent he said:”Training has been going really well over the last number of weeks.

“This is going to be a tough fight, my toughest test to date as a professional fighter, but I am really looking forward to it. I believe I’m a better fighter than (Julan), so now it’s all about performing on Saturday.

“The most important thing is getting the win and then moving on to have a big year in 2023,” added the Westmeath man.

For ‘Mighty Joe’ it’s his second fight of the year and his fourth trip to the Garden where he will be hoping to steal the show on a high-profile card.