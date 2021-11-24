Jason Quigley reveals jaw surgery was a success

Jason Quigley has had successful surgery on the broken jaw he suffered last Friday night.

The Donegal middleweight was stopped by WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in the second round of their title fight at the SNHU Arena in the New Hampshire city of Manchester.

Dropped at the end of the first round, Quigley was put down twice more in the second before the referee waved off proceedings.

Speaking two days after the disappointing result the Donegal middleweight revealed he broke his jaw in the first round of the fight – and he took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the subsequent surgery was a success.

Surgery on my jaw was a success ✅ massive thank you the the doctors and nurses for doing such a great job and getting me treated so quick

Thank you everybody for all the well wishes really so grateful for everybody’s support 🙏🏼

Time to rest, recover and heal. Peace out ✌🏼

Disappointment was the theme when Quigley spoke directly after the world title defeat.

The 30-year-old was disappointed with his performance, with the fact the fight ended so quickly and the vocal support hadn’t more to cheer about.

The Andy Lee trained middle also revealed he felt he could have fought on.

“I feel disappointed. I’m disappointed that it was over so quickly. I was put down, yeah, but it was like a flash knockdown and I felt as if there was a lot more in me and a lot more to give,” Quigley said.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t have the time to give more. I feel very disappointed for all of the fans who travelled over and came to support me. They didn’t get a right chance to have a better atmosphere.

“I was put down, but I wasn’t hurt. Everything the ref’ asked me to do, I did it: Take a step left, take a step right, I was almost doing it before him.

“I’m disappointed with my own performance. I was happy with the way things were going. I was doing the things me and Andy had planned on doing. I felt comfortable. I didn’t feel in danger until he landed. Even when I got up, I didn’t feel that i was in trouble,” he adds before commenting on the support.

“It was a special atmosphere. It’s a bittersweet one because it was special with the atmosphere and the support, which was unbelievable. I’m just so disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to make more of an atmosphere after traveling all this way.”

Speaking on what’s next Quigley added: “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and having a good time with them over Christmas. I put a lot of time and dedication into this fight. I’m not even going to think about what’s next. I want to spend some time with my family first.”