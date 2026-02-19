Jason Quigley Determined to Make Donegal a Hub for Pro Boxing

By Chris McNulty

Jason Quigley believes that he is breaking a mould by bringing professional boxing to the Finn Valley this weekend.



Following on from two ‘Rumble In The Hills’ cards at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny, Quigley is putting on ‘Fight Night At The Valley’ on Saturday evening.



Five pro fights and two amateur exhibitions will play out before a capacity audience of around 600 at the Finn Valley Centre.



“Professional boxing isn’t something that happens here regularly,” Quigley says. “People think it just happens in the UK, in the States, even in Belfast or Dublin.



“It’s the production that makes these shows. The venue we have here at the Finn Valley Centre is better than some venues that I’ve fought in, better than some venues that the likes of even Matchroom and Queesberry hold shows at and we will be able to hold more people than some of those.



“This is about breaking a mould. People just don’t put pro boxing and the Finn Valley Centre together because it has never happened. This is something now I want to do more of. It’s not just getting in and ticking it off the list; I want to grow this into something.





“I’m pretty young in the management and promotional side of things and I have many years left, many more bits of energy left in me in this side of the sport as well. It’s key now to break the mould that professional boxing is in Donegal, it is happening and it’s not a small show, it’s not a small event, it’s proper professional boxing.”



Sligo’s Thomas Myers, Jason Myers from Galway, Dubliner Daniel Fakoyede and David Kennedy of Wexford will be on the bill as well as adopted-Ballybofey man Aodhan Byrne, who will be making his debut.



Donegal boxers Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany), Taylor Parke (Raphoe) and Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns) will feature in amateur exhibition bouts before the pro fights.



Quigley said: “This is massive for me coming back here with boxing. There’s no better venue to have this. The Finn Valley Centre and Patsy (McGonagle) gave me a big break God knows how many years ago. We were in a wee back room and the club (Finn Valley ABC) just grew and grew.



“I trained here in full-time facilities and I have so many memories here. This has huge meaning for me.



“These lads who are on this card can go on and do great things. They can bring great things back here and we can make Donegal a hub for professional boxing.”