Jamie Conlan Calls on Kurt Walker to Make a Statement

Jamie Conlan has called on Kurt Walker to make a statement this weekend.

The Olympian appeared to register a breakout win and performance when he defeated James Beech Jr at the Ulster Hall in March.

That win was meant to set up fights with the likes of Hopey Price and the featherweights in and around the British title.

However, while it’s understood, Walker did come close to a Commonwealth tilt, the Canal BC graduate finds himself against Rudy Garcia at the SSE Arena this weekend and his promoter wants him to put in another eye-catching display.

27 January 2024

Conlan Boxing head man, Conlan believes the stylist has the chance to pique interest on either side of the Atlantic and called for him to take it with both gloved hands.

“We’re looking for Kurt to go out there put on a show, make a statement both sides of the Atlantic,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“The benefit of working with ProBox is this card gets shown both sides of the Atlantic, it’s shown all around the world but it gets highlighted in the States, so for Kurt this is a massive opportunity, a massive opportunity. He can make a statement in the SSE Arena and in the featherweight division.

“It’s one I’m really excited for. I think it’s a fantastic clash of styles it’s the box puncher against a non-stop aggressive puncher in Rudy Garcia.”

Matchroom's Frank Smith (left) with Mick Conlan (right) and his brother Jamie.

As the man looking to put together an entertaining card, Conlan is excited but as the man guiding the career of Walker, the former world title challenger may be a bit nervous.

He is aware the American they call ‘El Tiburon’ has the potential to cause the Belfast man trouble, although he takes solace in the belief the better the opponent the better Walker will perform.

“Rudy Garcia’s no mug,” he adds in a warning tone.

“I think it’s easily Kurt’s hardest fight to date. It’s his biggest test and it’s a fight that he will be under pressure from the first minute. Garcia is highly respected around the gyms over in America and there is A lot of talk that this could be a potential banana skin for Kurt Walker.

“Coming off his first loss like Rudy you get this realization how much you want this. We might see the best Rudy Garcia which is a worry for us but saying that the better the opponent usually brings out the best in Kurt Walker, That’s what we’re looking for.”